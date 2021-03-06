One dead in crash near Santa Rosa Beach, deputy directing traffic struck

Loading...

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL Early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a traffic crash with a fatality at the intersection of Chat Holly and 331 S.

Eastbound traffic was blocked at Indian Women and Chat Holly until approximately 9 am this morning.

Northbound traffic on 331 S remained blocked at Sanctuary Apartments. Soundbound traffic on 331 S was being turned around at Bay Grove Road.

“We ask that motorists find alternate routes for the next several hours or until this post is updated,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Department said. “A deputy has already been hit by someone ignoring the roadblock. Please use caution in the area.”

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Loading...

Loading...