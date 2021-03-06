Home Agency County Sheriff One dead in crash near Santa Rosa Beach, deputy directing traffic struck

One dead in crash near Santa Rosa Beach, deputy directing traffic struck

A deputy was later struck by a vehicle trying to circumvent road blocks put in place during the investigation

AgencyCounty SheriffShore News BeyondFlorida NewsNews
By Jeff Jones
SourceWalton County Sheriff's Office
Loading...

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL  Early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a  traffic crash with a fatality at the intersection of Chat Holly and 331 S.

Eastbound traffic was blocked at Indian Women and Chat Holly until approximately 9 am this morning.

Northbound traffic on 331 S remained blocked at Sanctuary Apartments. Soundbound traffic on 331 S was being turned around at Bay Grove Road.

“We ask that motorists find alternate routes for the next several hours or until this post is updated,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Department said. “A deputy has already been hit by someone ignoring the roadblock. Please use caution in the area.”

Related News:  Man Convicted of Receiving, Soliciting, and Promoting Child Pornography
Related News:  After covering his brother throughout pandemic, CNN's Chris Cuomo says he now cannot cover his brother Andrew

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Continue Reading Below

Previous articleSt. Lucie Deputies arrest gang members, seize illegal guns
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv