Police find loaded 9mm during traffic stop in Wilmington

By Charlie Dwyer
Wilmington, DE – Delaware State Police arrest Wilmington man on drug and weapon charges.

On March 4, 2021, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a trooper conducting a proactive patrol in the parking lot of Bonsall Park located at 3000 Silverside Road, Wilmington, observed a Hyundai Sonata parked in the parking lot with an occupant inside. When the trooper contacted the operator and sole occupant, 31-year-old Anthony Hardman of Wilmington, the odor of marijuana was detected emanating from the vehicle. A criminal investigation ensued and located on Hardman during a probable cause search was a concealed loaded Taurus G2C 9mm firearm.

Hardman was taken into custody without incident and a during a search of his vehicle the following items were located:

  • Loaded magazine with 12 hollow point rounds
  • Approximately 1.30 grams of marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
Hardman was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 1 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana (Civil Violation)
Hardman was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and was issued a $7,600.00 secured bond.

