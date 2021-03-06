Report: This New Jersey Democrat has spent nearly $300,000 on lobbyist funded steak dinners

Loading...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, of New Jersey, is once again under fire. Last time it was for his relationship with disgraced convict Salomon Melgen. Melgen stole tens of millions of dollars in a healthcare fraud scam and was a major donor to Menendez.

Now, the New York Post reports Menendez is still living the good life, funded by lobbyists and corporate PAC donations by people like Melgen who want to buy themselves a seat at the table in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senators officially make $174,000 per year. Unofficially many make a lot more, but do it through their campaign accounts.

The Post article points out that since 2003 Menendez has spent the equivalent of 5% of his total pre-tax income on steak dinners at Washington, D.C.’s Morton’s Steakhouse. Additionally, he spent $3,200 on after-dinner cigars.

“The Democrat charged the bills to donors of his Senate campaign committee and his New Millennium Leadership PAC. The largest single check — a $12,957.69 whopper — came in February 2020,” the Post reported.

Melgen was pardoned by President Donald J. Trump as one of his last acts in office. Menendez Chief of Staff Fred Turner said his boss’s extravagance is just part of being a U.S. Senator.

