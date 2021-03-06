Suspended Rockville police officer arrested on child pronography charges

Loading...

ROCKVILLE, MD – A police officer who was already on suspension with the Rockville City Police Department is facing criminal charges today. Rockville Police Officer Daniel Joseph Morozewicz was arrested last night in Frederick on child pornography charges by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

It turns out, Morozewicz was suspended for an internal personnel matter at his job with the police department prior to his arrest.

“The Rockville City Police Department was notified yesterday by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office of the arrest and charging of Rockville City Police Corporal Daniel Morozewicz,” the Rockville Police Department Said. “Corporal Morozewicz was suspended from our agency in October 2020 and his police powers revoked regarding an unrelated personnel matter.”

At approximately 9:15 a.m., on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives successfully detained Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, currently of Frederick Maryland, on one count of child pornography.

Morozewicz is a Rockville City police officer, currently on suspension for an unrelated matter, and a corporal assigned to the Maryland National Guard.

“As part of the Internet Crimes Against Children unit and through a joint investigation with the Department of homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations(HSI)Baltimore field office, FCSO detectives were able to monitor and track actions by Morozewicz between Sept. 8 and Dec.30, 2020, of downloads containing images and videos of nude prepubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the FCSO said.

On Feb. 23, 2021, the U.S. District Court for Maryland issued a federal search warrant of the suspect, his home, and vehicle. On March 5, FCSO detectives and HSI special agents successfully tracked Morozewicz to the Six Flags Park in Bowie, Maryland, where he was serving on active duty performing duties at a COVID-19 clinic.

“Detectives detained the suspect without incident. Later that day, detectives obtained evidence from Morozewicz’s residence clearly showing images identified as child pornography and placed him under arrest,” FCSO said.

Detectives transported Morozewicz to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, where he bonded out and released on his own recognizance.

The Rockville Police Department said it is fully cooperating with this investigation.

“We are fully cooperating with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit’s investigation. Corporal Morozewicz has been with the Rockville City Police Department since July 2013,” the department said. “As this is an on-going investigation and personnel matter, all inquiries regarding this arrest should be directed to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.”

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone having information should contact FCSO lead Detective Joe McCallionatjmccallion@frederickcountymd.govor by calling 301-600-1022 or 301-600-1046 and reference case number#20-099037

