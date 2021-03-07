13-year-old charged for armed carjacking in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 5:50 pm, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast the victim exited their vehicle to unload items with the keys in the ignition. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later recovered. CCN: 20-164-576

On Sunday, December 27, 2020, at approximately 10:51 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4400 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-201-269

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 5:42 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 200 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered.CCN: 21-002-692

On Friday, March 5, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.