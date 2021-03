Carolina Rial, a 17-year-old from New Jersey stunned the judges and the audience on a blind audition on The Voice. Rial is a junior at St. Domenic Academy in Jersey City. She said she starting singing 10 and, but has played the piano and danced since she was a child.

She belted out “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith. Fellow Jersey guy Nick Jonas was equally impressed by Rial’s performance.

