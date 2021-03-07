Home Agency Local Law Enforcement 36-year-old man shot on Druid Hill Avenue in Baltimore

36-year-old man shot on Druid Hill Avenue in Baltimore

By Charlie Dwyer

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 7, 2021, at approximately 12:41 a.m., Central District officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Read Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers responded to the location and observed a 36-year-old male in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Central District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Preliminary information has revealed that the shooting took place in the 700 Block of Druid Hill Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

