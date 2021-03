BALTIMORE, MD – In reference to a walk-in shooting victim that was reported on February 5, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., investigators have arrested 40-year-old Frankie Randall of Baltimore.

Loading...

Investigators believe Frankie Randall shot a 38-year-old male while in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road following a dispute.

Detectives transported Randall to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with Attempted 1st-degree murder.

Continue Reading Below