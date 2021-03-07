Atlantic City teen in viral dog abuse video identified by police

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A video that circulated on social media and private chat apps showing a juvenile beating and abusing a dog led police to an Atlantic City teenager this weekend.

Loading...

On March 5, 2021, the Atlantic City Police Department was alerted to a video circulating on social media of a juvenile male physically assaulting a small dog.

The abuser was identified as a resident of Atlantic City.

“The juvenile was identified and patrol officers spoke with his mother,” the department said. “The juvenile is believed to be out of state where this incident occurred. An investigation has been initiated to verify this information. If verified, law enforcement in that jurisdiction will be notified.”

The Atlantic City Police Department said assistance from the community helped them to identify the teen in the video. They did not release any further information on the incident.

Loading...

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.