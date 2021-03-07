Home Shore News Beyond Arizona News Bash and Body Works: Fight breaks out at Bath and Body Works

By Jessica Woods

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Two women have been charged with assault after a fight broke out in a Scottsdale, Arizona Bath & Body Works retail store.  The reason for the brawl? The videographer said it was because of lack of social distancing while online

The fight took place inside the Fashion Square Mall and it wasn’t long before the fight between the two women escalated to where several store employees got involved trying to break it up.

Another video shows an older white woman arguing with an African American women who threw out the dreaded “trailer park trash” comment which sparked the altercation.

Another video of the altercation shows the African American women telling the older Karen she was “Trailer Park Trash”.

