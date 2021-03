Loading...

PHOENIX, AZ – Five occupants of a home on the west side of Phoenix were displaced after a fire destroyed the house.

“West side fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival of this house fire this evening,” the Phoenix Fire Department reported. “Units quickly controlled the blaze to keep it from spreading to houses next door and ensured the family was safely evacuated. Crisis response workers are assisting five occupants who were displaced but unharmed.”

