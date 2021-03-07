Johnson City police report spike in drug overdoses over past 24 hours

Loading...

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Johnson City police department has reported an unusual spike in drug overdoses over the past 24 hours around Broome County. Police did not say what may have caused the spike, whether it was a bad batch of drugs in the community or just a random occurrence.

Instead, the department issued the community guidance on the use and accessibility of the life saving drug, Narcan.

“Broome County has received reports of increased overdoses during the past 24 hours. The Broome Opioid Awareness Council (BOAC) wants to encourage those with a substance use disorder to practice harm reduction strategies and to not use alone, have a Narcan kit available and if you are on the site of an overdose call 911,” the department said.

The Johnson Police Department issued the following guidance:

Virtual Narcan training is being offered throughout the county.

The Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC), Helio Health, Southern Tier AIDS Program (STAP), Truth Pharm and United Health Services (UHS) are all offering virtual training in a way that protects a community member who would like to be trained and the staff from these organizations.

You can simply call, text, reach out on Facebook or send an email and you will be connected with a staff member who will ask you a few questions and train you on the spot. It will then be decided the best way to get you a Narcan kit. It’s especially important now more than ever to check on those with a substance use disorder and make sure both the family and the person who uses drugs to have a lifesaving Narcan kit.

Narcan is the drug used to reverse an overdose of opioids including heroin and prescription pain pills like morphine, codeine, methadone and Vicodin. Participants will learn about overdose prevention and how to correctly administer Narcan.

Community members can also visit their local pharmacy and use the Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program (N-CAP), no prior prescription from a medical provider is needed. Call your pharmacy ahead to ensure availability.

Additionally, support groups like Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), counseling and services provided by local agencies are being offered virtually. Residents are also encouraged to call 211 24 hours a day with questions or looking for more information or help.