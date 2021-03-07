Home Agency Local Law Enforcement Man shot multiple times, killed Sunday in Baltimore

By Charlie Dwyer

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 7, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Northern District officers were dispatched to the 2400 Block of Shirley Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded to the location and discovered a male in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced on scene by medics. Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

