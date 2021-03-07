Home Agency Local Law Enforcement Police find man shot in leg responding to Shot Spotter alert in...

Police find man shot in leg responding to Shot Spotter alert in Baltimore

By Charlie Dwyer

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 5, 2021 at approximately 11:03 a.m., officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 900 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue.

While responding to that location, officers found a 28-year-old male limping in the 900 block of Patterson Park Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim, who is being uncooperative with police was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated. However witnesses advised that the victim was shot by two unknown black males who were dressed in all black clothing. Both were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.

