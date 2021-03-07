Woman grazed by bullet on Belvedere Avenue in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 6, 2021, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Belvedere Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers responded to the location and observed a 37-year-old female suffering from a graze wound following a shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwest District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.