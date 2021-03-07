Woman killed, five firefighters injured during crash with fire engine in Daytona Beach

Loading...

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – The Daytona Police Department responded to a crash between a car a fire engine

Police reported a 52-year-old Ormond Beach woman is dead and five City of Daytona Beach firefighters were hurt following a traffic crash near Halifax Health Medical Center (HHMC) on the first Saturday of Bike Week 2021 (March 6).

“Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department (DBPD) were called to the scene at 5:19 p.m. by members of the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) who were inside the fire truck when it flipped over, following impact with the other vehicle involved, a silver Pontiac. DBPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit arrived shortly afterward to process the scene for evidence,” the Daytona Beach Fire Department reported.

Investigators believe the Pontiac was going around 80 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of North Clyde Morris Boulevard as it hit the tail end of the DBFD truck just before the intersection of West International Speedway Boulevard / U.S. 92, causing it to flip over.

The DBFD truck had left the parking lot of the West Marine store nearby and was struck by the Pontiac as it attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Clyde Morris in order to head north on Clyde Morris.

Paramedics took the driver of the Pontiac to HHMC, where she passed away from her injuries shortly after arrival. Officers have since notified the woman’s next of kin.

Five firefighters in the DBPD fire truck suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

No charges are expected. Photos by Daytona Beach Fire Department.