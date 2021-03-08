15-Year-Old teen shot in Columbia

COLUMBIA, MD – Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the pathway near the 9400 block of Brett Lane at approximately 3:05 p.m. for a report that an individual had been shot in the torso. The victim, a 15-year-old male, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information, in this case, is urged to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

