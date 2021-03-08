Buffalo man arraigned for shooting on Wyoming Avenue

BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 31-year-old Jibreel F. Williams of Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony) and one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony).

It is alleged that on May 30, 2020, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the victim allegedly intervened in a fight between the defendant and another person at a location on Wyoming Avenue in the City of Buffalo. The defendant allegedly hit the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. It is further alleged that the defendant shot the victim with an illegal pistol as he attempted to flee. The victim was taken to ECMC with a gunshot wound to the side of his body, but survived the injury.

Williams is scheduled to return on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He remains in custody on $50,000 bail set by Judge Case.

If convicted of the charge, Williams faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

DA Flynn commends the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brian D. Langenfeld of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.

As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.