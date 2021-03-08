CDC announces first step toward unmasking America, will lockdown governors comply?

The Center For Disease Control today issued guidance that allows groups of fully vaccinated Americans to meet, gather, dine, play sports and be together without masks or social distancing.

Ultimately, the decision to unmask America lies at the state level, in the hands of powerful governors who, in some states have managed a firm chokehold on their populations.

The top 5 states with the most aggressive responses to coronavirus are New York, New Jersey, California, Michigan, and Massachusetts.

One question remains. As more Americans get vaccinated when will the lockdown governors allow their states to return to normal. While each had made a clear plan to shutting down businesses and slowly reopening last year, none have created a ‘back to normal’ plan with benchmarks to further lift restrictions on individuals and businesses.

Will lockdown loving governors such as Gavin Newsome of California, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts abide by the new health science announced by the CDC?

The CDC today said that if you are fully vaccinated and you are with a group of other fully vaccinated individuals, there’s no reason to social distance or wear a mask.

“This is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people. This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said today.