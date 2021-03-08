CDC says no mask, no social distancing for the fully vaccinated when together

There is light at the end of the tunnel today as the Center for Disease Control issued new guidance that will put a smile on many faces…one that you will actually be able to see without a mask.

The CDC today said that if you are fully vaccinated and you are with a group of other fully vaccinated individuals, there’s no reason to social distance or wear a mask.

Science.

“This is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people. This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said today.

For the purposes of this guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 ≥2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or ≥2 weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen ).

Here’s what the CDC said today:

The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to: