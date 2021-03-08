District Attorney says soccer coach raped underage player

MINEOLA, N.Y. – Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a Valley Stream soccer coach was arraigned on Tuesday on a 50-count grand jury indictment for allegedly raping an underage player and endangering the welfare of two other teenagers.
Sean Johnsen, 35, was arraigned before Judge Robert Bogle on one count of use of child in a sexual performance (a C felony), 23 counts of rape in the third degree (an E felony), 23 counts of criminal sex act in the third degree (an E felony) and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child (an A misdemeanor).
Bail was set at $300,000 cash, $600,000 bond or $900,000 partially secured bond, and the case is due back in court on March 1. If convicted of the top charge, Johnsen faces a potential maximum of five to 15 years in prison.
“The allegations against this coach are despicable,” DA Singas said. “Sports coaches and teachers hold special places of trust for both students and parents. The alleged betrayal of that trust and the violation of these adolescent girls will have life-long impacts. There must be accountability for these acts when proven.”
DA Singas said that beginning in April 2020 and continuing through August 2020, the defendant allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage player on the team he coached. Johnsen allegedly had sexual relations with the player more than 20 times in his car and at a Nassau County hotel. During that time, the defendant allegedly messaged the victim, soliciting naked videos and photographs. The player was 15 years old when the conduct allegedly started.
Based on further investigation, it was determined that the defendant allegedly propositioned a second player and also endangered the welfare of a third teenager.
Johnsen was a coach for the Franklin Square Strikers and a teacher at Fusion Academy.
The defendant was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department’s Special Victims Squad on October 29, 2020.
If you believe you may have information about any potential criminal conduct by the defendant or any other possible victims, please call the Nassau County District Attorney’s office’s Special Victims Bureau at 516-571-4276.
The investigation is ongoing.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Perry of DA Singas’ Special Victims Bureau is prosecuting this case. Matin Emouna, Esq. represents the defendant.
The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless found guilty.