Does your Optimum service suck? Jackson is fighting back

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – For a long time, customers of Altice’s Optimum broadband internet service have been experiencing unsatisfactory performance issues and the township is now fighting back.

In 2020, the township council sent two complaints to Altice, the owner of the Optimum internet service which owns an exclusive license to provide broadband television and internet service to the town.

Customers in Jackson have reported excessive downtime, lag, and service interruptions and when they complained to Altice, essentially got nowhere.

Jackson officials said they met with Altice and the company said it has increased bandwidth to the community, but when schools went into a hybrid learning environment, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the demand.

It’s not uncommon in a Jackson School District remote session for students to randomly drop and reappear. They weren’t playing virtual hookie, they were trying to get through service issues with Altice.

The BPU will be hosting a hearing between the township and Altice on March 16th. If you are still having service issues that have been unresolved, the township is asking residents to email officeofadministration@jacksontwpnj.net.