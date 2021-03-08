JB’s Diner Coming to Jackson

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 6,500 square foot diner is coming to Jackson. Jackson Township is one of the few towns at the Jersey Shore and perhaps the entire state of New Jersey without a legitimate diner that is open 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

JB’s Diner is a small brand of local diners with locations in Howell and Manchester. The diner’s application was approved in February by the Jackson Township planning board.

The closest thing Jackson had to a diner was the Jackson Diner but closed down in 2020. Jackson is still without a 24-hour diner and the new JB’s is no exception. It will be open from 6 am to midnight.

The mid-twentieth-century theme classic Americana style diners often hold classic car ‘cruise nights’.

The new business will create 25 new jobs in Jackson and will operate similarly to the Howell Township location. It will be located near the employee entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure on Route 537.