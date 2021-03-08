Home News Editor's Local News Picks Man who shot at Palm Bay police officers arrested

Man who shot at Palm Bay police officers arrested

Editor's Local News PicksFlorida NewsPolice Blotter
By Jeff Jones

PALM BAY, FL – Police in Palm Bay have arrested 26-year-old Joseph Martin Martinez of Lake Worth after he allegedly shot at officers late Saturday night.

Palm Bay Police were fired upon during a routine traffic stop the night before and following a large-scale search that included dozens of law enforcement officers, police apprehended Martinez.

Citizens were asked to shelter in place while the manhunt was conducted. Police found Martinez hiding under “thick brush” where he fled on foot after he was pulled over and tased.

 

