Philadelphia Man Wanted for Strangulation and Assault in Newark

NEWARK, DE – On February 26, 2021, at about 1227 hours, Newark Police responded to a room at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in the 1100 block of South College Avenue for a report of an assault. The victim reported to officers that a person known to her came to her hotel room uninvited and was inside the room when she entered. During the course of an argument, the suspect struck the victim in the face and strangled the victim. He damaged her cell phone, which had been in her hand. The suspect then left the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect has been identified as David Werts, 36, of Philadelphia, PA.

On February 26, 2021, a warrant for Werts’ arrest was issued by Justice of the Peace Court #02 for charges of Strangulation, Assault Third Degree and Criminal Mischief.

Anyone with information about Werts’ location is asked to contact Newark Police at (302) 366-7111 or 9-1-1. Additional methods for providing information to Newark Police can be found on our tips page, where reward information may also be available.

