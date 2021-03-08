Search continues for missing shore 12-year-old last seen at Freehold Raceway Mall

FREEHOLD, NJ – The search continues for a missing 12-year-old girl from the Jersey Shore who is believed to be a runaway.

The missing juvenile is Natalee Perez, 12 years old, 5’04”, 180 lbs, brown hair, and green eyes, she has braces and a scar near her left eyebrow. She was last seen at the Freehold Raceway Mall on March 5th at approximately 7:00PM where she got on a bus.

If anyone has any information about Natalee’s whereabouts, please call 732-462-7500 or the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at (800) 671-4400.

Her family loves her dearly and wants her back safe. While she is a “habitual” runaway she is also an animal lover, fierce protector of special needs children, junior member of the

American legion auxiliary.

She has volunteered at assisted living facilities. She is a daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter and great grand daughter and her family wants her to be ok.