Six Flags Great Adventure to host Rockin’ Laser Light Show Drive-In

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, will host a new, limited-time event, Six Flags Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular March 18 to 21.

To coincide with the launch of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure March 20, and one week before Six Flags Great Adventure’s season kick-off March 27, Six Flags will offer guests a full spectrum of eye-popping laser lights and special effects set to a rocking soundtrack of today’s greatest hits—all enjoyed from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Six Flags Rockin’ Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular details:

• Date: March 18 to 21, 2021

• Time: 2 shows per night — 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

• Length: 30 minutes

• Cost: $14.99 per person; $9.99 per active Member and Season Pass Holder

The event will take place in the theme park parking lot and guests should enter through the main entrance on Rt. 537 West. Snacks and beverages, as well as glow merchandise, will be available during the show.

Reservations are required and capacity will be limited. Admission tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per person for each show. Event-specific tickets as well as 2021 Season Passes and Memberships are available for purchase at sixflags.com/greatadventure Current Members and Season Pass holders can make reservations at sixflags.com/greatadventure/reserve. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate.

Vehicles will park every other space to maintain social distancing. Event requirements include use of masks to purchase food or merchandise and if windows are down, and occupants of a participating vehicle cannot leave their vehicle except for emergency purposes or to use the portable restrooms.

These rules and a full list of safety requirements for the event will be available on the park’s website at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.

As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature checked and heath screened each day.