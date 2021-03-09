Busch Gardens will have plenty of beer, rides and excitement for guests on St. Patrick’s Day

TAMPA, FL – Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are open.

“For the rest of the year, we are welcoming guests back to explore each of our Busch Gardens parks’ 100 plus acres of outdoor grounds and enjoy our thrilling rides and attractions, amazing animal exhibits and unique events featuring live entertainment, specialty food, beer, and cocktails,” the company said today. “Busch Gardens Parks are operating with enhanced health and safety measures in place, including limited capacity to give guests one of the best experiences in a safe environment. Guests interested in visiting the parks during high season are encouraged to reserve their date-specific tickets early to secure park admission.”

“The thrilling rides and incredible animal encounters at Busch Gardens are the parks’ hallmark offerings. The addition of our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and the return of the annual Food & Wine Festival at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will certainly create a one-of-a-kind experience for each and every guest,” said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We are excited for this incredible line up of events and look forward to continuing to safely welcome guests at each of our parks this spring.”

Beginning March 5, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is excited to welcome guests to the park for a new St. Patrick’s Day Celebration featuring a taste of all things Irish. And, for the first time in more than a year, park guests are welcome to stroll safely through all ten of Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s European villages.

Weekends between now and April 25, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host its annual Food & Wine Festival, with more than 110 items to sample, including 20+ new dishes; 80+ wine, beer, and seltzers for all tastes; and 20+ refreshing cocktails plus live music from a series of artists, spanning a variety of genres.