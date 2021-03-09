Jackson Police say man acting “frenzied” ran through police HQ biting cops, threatened to defecate on them

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 4:35 pm, officers responded to a residence in the Township on the report of a dispute that had occurred.

Upon arrival, it was reported to responding officers by a female family member that a 21-year-old male resident at the location had been acting strange and frenzied during the day causing a concern that he was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. As the incident had progressed, another male family member arrived home and upon seeing what was taking place, stepped outside to use a phone to call for police assistance. At this time, the 21-year-old male reportedly went outside where he struck the male and tackled him to the ground in an attempt to stop him from making the call and as they wrestled on the ground, also bit the male on the arm.

The 21-year-old suspect then went back inside the residence and fearing for the safety of the female, the other male went into the house where the struggle between the two resumed. During the struggle, this male suffered an injury to his hip and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Based upon the report made and the injuries that had been reportedly sustained in the incident, the 21-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing during which time he reportedly continued to act erratically. He was interviewed by a detective and upon the conclusion of the interview was being escorted back to the cellblock when he pushed away from the escorting officers and attempted to run down the hall toward an exit door. Officers caught up with him and as they attempted to stop him, a struggle ensued where the suspect began flailing, striking at the officers and also attempting to bite one.

As officers were able to gain control over the suspect, he reportedly began to attempt to spit blood at them from an injury he had sustained. He also made threats that he was going to defecate on them as officers then observed that he began doing so. First Aid then responded to headquarters at which time the male was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries and evaluation.

One of the officers involved in the incident was also transported to another area hospital for treatment for an injury sustained in this incident.

The 21 year old male was charged with: simple assault, aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest on summons complaints as he was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.