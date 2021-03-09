Lucky Charms just got even more Irish at Cold Stone Creamery for a limited time

St. Patrick’s Day just got a bit greener at Stone Cold Creamery as the company introduced a new Lucky Charms flavored ice cream ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

“This St. Patrick’s Day you can save a trip to the end of the rainbow and indulge in a magical new flavor at Cold Stone Creamery,” the company said. “Beginning March 1, Lucky CharmsIce Cream will be featured in an enchanting Creation and Shake.”

End of the Rainbow and Sprinkled with Charms

Here’s how the company describes its two new Lucky Charms inspired creations:

Our Ice Cream at the End of the Rainbow Creation is made with Lucky Charms Ice Cream, double the Lucky Charms Marshmallows, Whipped Topping and Gold Glitter.

In addition, Cold Stone Creamery is offering green waffle cones and bowls to complete your Lucky Creations. Beginning March 1, Lucky Charms Ice Cream will be featured in an enchanting Creation and Shake.

Lucky CharmsIce Cream is also featured in our Sprinkled with Charms Shake, topped with Whipped Topping, Gold Glitter and Lucky Charms Marshmallows.

“Cold Stone Creamery is delighted to partner with General Mills this month to bring the magic beyond the cereal bowl and introduce this limited time flavor,” said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. “Guests of all ages will enjoy the nostalgia of this combination, and it’s sure to bring some luck your way!”

The Lucky Charms Ice Cream, Creation and Shake will be available in Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide until March 31.