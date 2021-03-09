Home News Business News Mars announces mint flavored M&M green mint ice cream sandwich ahead of...

Mars announces mint flavored M&M green mint ice cream sandwich ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Jessica Woods

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ –  Mars Wrigley announced two new flavors to the M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich lineup – mint and classic varieties – bringing the colors and flavors that M&M’S fans know and love to the freezer aisle.

Just in time for those seeking a green St. Patrick’s Day treat, M&M’S Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches feature refreshing mint-flavor ice cream between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M’S Minis.

Also new for the Spring are M&M’S Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, featuring delicious vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M’S Minis baked in.

“We’re excited to expand the joy of M&M’S colorworks to the Mars Wrigley ice cream line, starting with a minty green treat for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. “These new flavors add even more options alongside our fan-favorite M&M’S Vanilla and Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches – offering a fun and enjoyable treat for any occasion.”

The two new flavors of M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches will be available in new, redesigned packs of 4 (16 oz) beginning in early March. They join the current M&M’S Ice Cream portfolio, which includes M&M’S Vanilla Cookie Sandwiches, M&M’S Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches, M&M’S Ice Cream Cones and M&M’S Ice Cream Fun Cups.

