McDonald’s Shamrock Shake has become an American tradition every March

McDonald’s over the past 50 years has taken over a small share of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in America with its kid-loved Shamrock Shake. This year, the shake is back again and for a limited time.

Shamrock fans are welcoming back not only the legendary Shamrock Shake, but also the fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry. These tasty treats is now available for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants.

In case you didn’t get to try the delicious duo last year, here’s what you can expect: