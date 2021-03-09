Ridgeway ‘Bookmobile’ Delivers Books to Students

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Ridgeway Elementary School Bookmobile is not your traditional bookmobile. Yes, it delivers books, but it only has three wheels and operates on pedal power. Teachers pedal the bright yellow adult tricycle through the school hallways, delivering books to students who are very excited when it arrives at their classroom door.

“Read Across America Day (March 2) was the first day of our deliveries this year,’ said Ridgeway Principal Nikki Mazur. “Due to the pandemic, we are careful about who and how many people handle books, and then we never have the students touch the books, other than the one they receive. Last year we began giving out the books in school, but then once we all went remote, the teachers took the Bookmobile to the streets to deliver to the students’ homes.”

Mazur said that the goal for this year is to give a new book to each student in the building by the last day of school. “We have hundreds of new books already, thanks to the generous donations of our staff and members of the community.”

Photos: Teacher Mrs. Robyn Palmer drives the Bookmobile.