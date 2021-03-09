Suspect in Florida registered Porsche stole Jackson man’s wallet from unlocked car

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – For at least one criminal roaming Jackson Township, it’s clear crime does pay. A burglary suspect driving in a white Porsche SUV was caught trying to steal a Jackson man’s wallet out of his vehicle parked in front of his home.

According to police, on Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 9:17 pm, Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski responded to a residence located on Bridgewater Court on the report of a theft.

Upon arrival, it was reported to the officer by the victim that he and his wife had arrived home just after 9:00 pm and parked his vehicle, a 2020 Audi in the driveway. A short while later he observed what was later described to be a white Porsche SUV with an unknown Florida license plate, parked at the end of the driveway.

The victim went outside and observed an unknown male standing next to his vehicle. The male was described as a white male wearing a dark-colored sweatsuit and a hood and face mask. The unknown male then ran back to the Porsche SUV, got into the passenger seat and then the vehicle left the area.

It was later discovered that the victim’s wallet, containing personal identification and credit cards, had been taken from inside his vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident or possible suspect information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s Stop It app.