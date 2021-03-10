10th District Legislators Cosponsor Bill to Send Written Notification to Parents for Child Marijuana & Alcohol Possession

Senator Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano have cosponsored legislation which allows law enforcement officers to notify the minor’s parent or guardian in writing when a juvenile is caught in possession of marijuana or alcohol.

The 10th District legislators’ bill is a response to a new law recently enacted by Democrats and Governor Murphy that prohibits police officers from notifying the parents of a juvenile under the age of 18 about their possession or consumption of marijuana or alcohol for the first offense. Republican lawmakers vehemently opposed the Democrats’ absurd law, saying it would leave parents in the dark when their children are at risk for continued substance abuse.

“We have heard from hundreds of parents who are extremely concerned that allowing this type of leniency with children can lead them down a dark path and encourage future substance abuse,” stated the 1oth District legislators. “Children can make mistakes, but there should always be some form of notice given to a parent or guardian when drugs and alcohol are involved. This bill will address the concerns we’ve heard from parents.”

“We are witnessing yet another attempt by the Democrats and Governor Murphy to force their liberal agenda upon our children,” continued the legislators. “First, it was changes to school curriculum to include topics on gender and sexual identity for children as young as kindergarten. Now, they have changed the law so parents are completely unaware when their child has broken the law for smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol. This is a dangerous message that we’re sending to youths and it must be changed immediately.”