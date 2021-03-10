Home News Editor's Local News Picks Bank robber out on bail scamming people door to door in St....

Bank robber out on bail scamming people door to door in St. Petersburgh, police say

By Charlie Dwyer

ST PETERSBURG, FL – A man who is out on bail after robbing a bank has been spotted in the community trying to defraud homeowners claiming to represent an unregistered charity.

“This man is going door to door in St. Petersburg illegally soliciting funds for an unregistered charity,” the St. Petersburg Police Department said. “He is currently out on bond and facing charges for bank robbery.”

Police said do not give this man money. If you believe you are a victim, contact a St. Petersburg Police detective at 727-893-4272.

