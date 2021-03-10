Bucco Measure Designating March 9 as ‘Covid-19 Heroes Day’ Signed by Governor

Senator Anthony M. Bucco’s resolution to designate March 9 of each year as “Covid-19 Heroes Day” to honor essential workers was signed into law today by Governor Murphy.

“Essential workers in multiple occupations valiantly mobilized to help New Jersey residents during this formidable pandemic, jeopardizing their own health and well-being in the process,” said Senator Bucco (R-25). “By designating March 9 as ‘Covid-19 Heroes Day,’ we will help bring awareness to these courageous individuals and honor them for their service and sacrifice.”

The resolution, SJR-82, recognizes all essential workers who have been called upon to keep New Jerseyans safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essential workers includes, but is not limited to: health care professionals, first responders, caregivers, food service workers, postal workers, and transportation workers.

“Our health care professionals, first responders, caregivers, and so many other essential workers heeded the call and put themselves at risk during our time of great need,” added Bucco. “I am proud to honor them for their service and sacrifice.”