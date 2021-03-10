Committee releases Dancer bill extending time to collect horse race winnings

TRENTON, N.J. – Acknowledging the impact of Covid-19 on horse racing tracks, the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee today released Assemblyman Ron Dancer’s bill extending the time to cash in winning parimutuel tickets to a year, rather than six months. Parimutuel is the type of wagering done at New Jersey’s racetracks, in which the total amount bet is paid out to winners in proportion to their wagers.

“Horse racing, like New Jersey’s other industries, has been affected by the pandemic and related restrictions. When the governor ordered ‘non-essential’ businesses to close and told people to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there was just no way people could cash in their outstanding parimutuel tickets,” explained Dancer (R-Ocean). “The public health emergency warrants extending the time people can collect their winnings.”

From March 16 through July 3, 2020, the state’s three racetracks and six off-track betting parlors closed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dancer’s bill (A5078) allows parimutuel tickets purchased between September 16, 2019 and the end of the current public health emergency to be claimed and payable for one year after the end of the emergency. The extension would apply to tickets that were purchased both in-person and online. Additionally, unclaimed cash vouchers issued or purchased since March 16, 2017, would be payable for one year after the end of the current public health emergency.

