First Residential Component in Redevelopment of Fort Monmouth Nears Sell Out

Historic Fort Monmouth has a definite success on its hand at East Gate, the luxury collection of 68 one-of-a-kind homes created in Office Housing on the 1,126-acre former U.S. Army post. The trailblazing neighborhood developed by RPM Development Group is the first residential component on the post and has provided a jolt in the repositioning of Fort Monmouth into the premier live/work/play neighborhood on the famed Jersey Shore.

Under the guide of CB New Homes of Madison, N.J., the exclusive sales and marketing agent for East Gate, the community is quickly nearing a complete sell-out, with just a select few residences remaining for sale. Included in the available inventory are single-family attached designs boasting premium locations on famed Officer’s Row, a collection of signature homes aptly named after its former purpose as acclaimed residences for high-ranking officers stationed on Fort Monmouth.

Priced from the upper $700,000s, the three-bedroom single-family attached homes feature Federal-style red brick exteriors that date back to the early 1900s, a time when building strength and fine craftsmanship were the norm.

The residences offer over 2,500 square feet of living space with 2.5 baths, dining/living room, open concept kitchen, expansive master bedroom suite with lavish master bath and sitting room and den that makes for the perfect home office that everyone wants and needs in today’s business climate. Crown molding can be found throughout the main living level and hardwood flooring is included on both the first and second floors. Outside, each available residence offers an expansive yard and large 400 square foot patio that provides clear views of Parkers Creek, a picturesque waterway bordering East Gate. The valued outdoor space is a rare find in a low-maintenance community.

“The success of East Gate validates Fort Monmouth as one of the area’s highly desirable residential addresses,” said Michael Hong, Vice President of Development for RPM. “It’s unquestionably one of the most unique community settings in the Monmouth County market and the infrastructure provided the perfect canvas to create a beautiful neighborhood that mixed homes of great distinction and old-world charm with gorgeously landscaped grounds and streetscapes. The rare opportunity to own a home at East Gate clearly resonated with today’s sophisticated homebuyer. Time is now running out for those interested in joining this incredible community to act.”

Located in the Borough of Oceanport, East Gate offers a classic residential environment with a twist of historic charm. RPM Development Group has masterfully blended original building exteriors dating back to the early 20th century with modern interiors boasting expansive living spaces and contemporary finishes and appointments.

At East Gate, homeowners enjoy residing in an inviting neighborhood where residents can be found strolling along completed sidewalks and mature trees dot the landscape. There’s also the one-acre East Gate Park which includes pedestrian pathways, benches, newly-seeded lawns, seasonal flowers and shrubbery and a modernized lightning/lantern package. The centerpiece of the park is a monument that pays homage to the storied history of Fort Monmouth. What’s more, residents delight in the majesty and natural beauty of Parkers Creek which is home to a wealth of outdoor activities.

The overall Fort Monmouth redevelopment effort will ultimately comprise new housing, office space, retail, entertainment and dining, and recreational and social amenities spread across three municipalities. There’s a wealth of leisure-time activities within the grounds of Fort Monmouth, including waterfront dining, picturesque nature trails and scenic common outdoor spaces. The Fort Athletic Club, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility, is also in the works, and future site plans call for other exciting new amenities and services such as a bowling center and microbrewery. Also nearby are the Suneagles Golf Club’s 18-hole golf course and the Marina at Oceanport.

Location has played a significant role in the appeal of East Gate. The community is easily accessible to New Jersey Transit’s Little Silver Train Station, located just two miles away, and express ferry service, both of which provide fast service to Manhattan.

East Gate is also situated just minutes from popular New Jersey beaches and the banks of the Shrewsbury River, and is in proximity to the entertainment, dining and culture of Red Bank and Asbury Park. Major highways, including Routes 35, 36, 18 and the Garden State Parkway, are also nearby.

For additional information on East Gate, please call 732-523-5566 or visit www.EastGateOceanport.com.