In rare move, Democrats reverse course on parental notification

TRENTON, N.J. – Two weeks ago, the Democrat majority passed a bill prohibiting police to notify parents when their underage children are caught using marijuana or alcohol.

“It is rare to see the governor and the Democratic majority reverse course on a bad policy,” said Assemblyman Jon Bramnick. “They made a huge mistake when they prohibited police from telling parents when their kids were caught with marijuana or alcohol. I am encouraged by recent reports that the majority is considering a repeal of this law.”

Bramnick was the first to announce intentions to introduce a bill to allow parents to be notified when their children use marijuana or alcohol within hours of the bill being signed into law.

