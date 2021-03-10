Lewes man charged for 7th DWI after being caught in stolen vehicle

Lewes, DE – Delaware State Police arrested 51-year-old David A. Cathell of Lewes on Sunday for his 7th offense DUI after driving a motor vehicle he stole from Jiffy Lube.

Loading...

On March 7, 2021, at approximately 12:34 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the area of Jiffy Lube located at 34680 Jiffy Way, Lewes, for a reported stolen motor gray 2014 Toyota Camry. The investigation determined the vehicle was at the location to be serviced when Cathell entered the Camry and began driving northbound on Coastal Highway. A trooper was patrolling the area for the stolen vehicle and located it driving northbound on Coastal Highway north of Broadkill Bridge. A car stop was initiated, and the Toyota turned onto Deep Branch Road before turning into a private driveway and stopping. The operator was taken into custody without incident, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages was detected emanating from Cathell. A criminal investigation ensued, and Cathell was transported to Troop 7. A computer inquiry revealed Cathell had six prior DUI convictions and was driving with a revoked license. Cathell was charged with the following crimes:

7th Offense DUI (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree

Breach of Conditions of Bond (Felony)

Driving While Suspended or Revoked

Failure to Signal

Cathell was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,201.00 cash bond.

Loading...