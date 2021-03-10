Man arrested for stabbing two teens near Asbury Park High School

FREEHOLD, NJ – An Asbury Park man has been arrested and charged for his role in the stabbing of two victims, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jadon Carter, 20, of Asbury Park, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree Attempted Murder and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the area of Asbury Park High School for the report of a fight. Officers arrived to the scene to discover two male victims, ages 17 and 18, with stab wounds. Both victims remain hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

Asbury Park Police arrived quickly and located Carter on the scene. He was taken to the Asbury Park Police Department and was later charged in connection with the incident.

The case is being investigated by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Christopher Guy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Daniel Savastano at 1-732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm).

If convicted of Attempted Murder, Carter faces up to 20 years on each charge in a New Jersey state prison, subject to the provisions of the “No Early Release Act” (NERA) requiring him to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release on parole. He would also be under parole supervision for five years following his release from state prison.

If convicted of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, the maximum potential sentence is a State Prison term of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.