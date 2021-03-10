Man charged for trying to steal AC equipment from Georgetown County Library

GEORGETOWN, SC – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has filed a charge of Malicious Injury to Personal Property (Over $2,000) against John Grover Frasier Jr., 42, following an attempt to remove air conditioning equipment from the new Sampit Branch of Georgetown County Public Library at 4187 Powell Road.

The unsuccessful theft of the units left an estimated $2,500 damage. He was videotaped at the building at 8:22 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021.

The video was posted on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Tips from the community aided in the identification and arrest of Frasier.

