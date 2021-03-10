Man shot in Boca Raton after being chased by suspect

BOCA RATON, FL – On Monday, Boca Raton Police responded to the area of Military Trail and Town Center Road for a report of shots fired. After an investigation, it was determined that the victim’s car became disabled at the intersection of Military Trail and Town Center Road. The victim exited his car and proceeded to walk into the parking lot of Boca Center where the suspect followed him and fired a gun striking the victim. The suspect fled in a gray or tan sedan occupied by 3-4 black males. The victim was transported to Delray Medical Center where he is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Boca Raton Police at 561-368-6201.

