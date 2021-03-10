Murphy to raise indoor business, dining limits, here’s how much

TRENTON, NJ – Indoor capacity limits for restaurants, gyms and fitness clubs, recreational and amusements facilities, and barber shops, salons and other personal care services will increase to 50 percent effective Friday, March 19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today. Those businesses have been capped at 35 percent for the past five weeks.

In addition, the limit for outdoor gatherings that are not religious services or ceremonies, political events, wedding, funerals or memorial services will increase from 25 to 50 individuals effective March 19, and the limit for general indoor gatherings will increase from 10 to 25 on that date.

“We feel confident in the steps announced today given the data we’ve been seeing over the past five weeks,” Gov. Murphy said. “On Feb. 5, when our restaurant capacity last changed, our hospitals were treating nearly 2,900 patients. That number has come down by 1,000 and been consistent since then.

“We believe that, when all factors can be weighed, we can make this expansion without leading to undue further stress on our health care system.”

The governor said that New Jersey’s mask mandate remains in effect and will continue to be enforced.

