New London Police Blotter: March 8-10, 2021

NEW LONDON, OH – Below is a sample of incidents that occurred in New London, Ohio between March 8th and March 10th, 2021. March 10, 2021 A Fayette Rd. resident reported being the victim of a scam involving a scammer requesting she extend her computer's warranty. When she declined the scammer advised her a fee was involved to terminate the service. The scammer already had the victim's credit card number, but gained remote access to her computer, locking her out of it. She was able to contact her bank to deny payment.

A W. Washburn St. resident reported a loose female German Shepherd with a leash attached. The canine was taken into custody and brought back to the station. The dog’s owner called a short time later and retrieved the dog.

A resident of a W. Main St. medical facility called 911 requesting assistance with back pain. Upon arrival, staff advised they were providing the patient with some medication. A squad was refused at that time.

A Third St. resident called 911 requesting assistance with a water leak. The landlord arrived on scene to assist with the matter. Furthermore, the tenant was advised to cease calling 911 for non-emergency matters or be cited, as he had called 911 three times in a matter of hours.

Officer reported assisting squad personnel with a Park Ave. resident, who had fallen. Transport was declined.

March 9, 2021 An E. Main St. resident reported her neighbor’s dog was loose and it’s a common occurrence. A video of the incident was provided. The canine owner was subsequently cited.

Complainant reported someone had entered her unlocked vehicle while parked at a First St. residence. She reported several personal items were taken including bank cards, which were determined to have been used after the theft. Incident is under investigation.

Officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Park Ave. and Grove St. for speed. The operator was released with a warning.

A Third St. resident called to report her dog had gotten out and nearly attacked another dog that was being walked. No call was ever received by the other party. Incident documented.

Dispatch advised of a reckless driver N. bound on Rt. 60 at the tracks. The vehicle was located a short time later parked at a Westwood Dr. residence.

Subject arrived on station requesting to file charges against her ex-boyfriend for phone harassment. A statement was obtained along with copies of text messages. The incident will be forwarded to the law director for review of charges.

An Aster Ct. resident reported a neighbor had been visiting her on Sunday and had stolen money from her and assaulted her before leaving. She requested charges. Information was gathered and the male was trespassed from her apartment. The case will be forwarded for review of theft and assault charges.

A N. Main St. resident reported a family member from Texas went missing from her home overnight. The officer placed a phone call to the missing female and while obtaining additional information the subject text the complainant telling her not to worry, she was fine, and would be back by 1 PM.

An Aster Ct. resident reported being locked out of their apartment. Officer attempted entry and was unsuccessful. A call was placed to management, who provided a spare key.

An Aster Ct. resident reported her boyfriend was threatening suicide. Officers made contact with the man, who confirmed these statements. The subject voluntarily agreed to seek treatment and was transported to an area hospital.

March 9, 2021 Officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of High St. and Aster Ct. for a female driving on a suspended license. She was cited and the vehicle was left parked at her residence.

A N. Main St. business reported a maroon Chevrolet truck had drove through the grass, nearly striking their sign. The area was checked, but the vehicle was unable to be located.

Officer initiated a traffic stop along Park Ave. and Wildcat Dr. for an equipment violation. The operator was released with a warning.

Officer initiated a traffic stop along Euclid Rd. for speed. The operator was released with a warning.

Officer initiated a traffic stop along S. Main and Prospect St. for squealing tires. It was discovered the operator was learning to drive a manual shift vehicle. He was released with a warning.

Officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of a W. Main St. business for an equipment violation. The operator was released with a warning.

Officer received report of a reckless driver in the Ruggles Twp. area, heading toward New London. Officer checked the registered owner’s address and surrounding area, but failed to locate the vehicle.

An E. Main St. business requested an officer attempt contact with a N. Main St. resident who rented a carpet cleaner on 03/02 and failed to return it. Contact was made with the subject who was instructed to contact the store.

Caller reported what she believed to be a domestic dispute involving two pedestrians walking along High St. Officer patrolled the area, located the subjects, observed them for a short time at a distance, and didn’t see any issues. As he drove past everything checked okay and contact was not initiated.

A caller reported what she felt could be a drug transaction in the parking lot of a W. Main St. business. A description of the vehicles involved was provided. The caller stated they left the area heading toward the reservoir. Officer checked the area and failed to locate the vehicles in question.

