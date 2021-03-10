NJ Governor Murphy says Jesus would want you to get vaccinated and wear face masks

PATERSON, NJ – On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy quoted verses from the bible to promote vaccinations for residents of New Jersey.

“In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus commands us to ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’,” Rev. Murphy preached. “There is no greater manifestation of this commandment than to roll up your sleeve when it’s your turn. By taking the vaccine, we’re keeping ourselves and our communities safe. That is love.”

It almost as if the governor was pandering to the local population in Paterson, quoting the bible, even suggesting that the bible tells us to wash our hands and wear a facemask.

“A lifetime in the Catholic Church has taught me about our duty to care for “the least of these,” our most vulnerable. Today, as I visited our community-based vaccine site at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral in Paterson, I saw this principle in action,” Murphy said. “In Galatians 6:9, we are told “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” This pandemic has challenged us in so many ways, but now is not the time to give up heart. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands”

Murphy reminded New Jerseyans to keep the faith and listen to the words of Murph.

“Keep the faith. Keep your eyes on the horizon. Keep hope alive,” he said. “All of this, together, is how we will reach the brighter days we know lie ahead.”