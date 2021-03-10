O’Scanlon & Bucco to Introduce Bills Addressing the Most Severe Failings of the New Marijuana Law

Senator Declan O’Scanlon and Senator Anthony M. Bucco are taking the lead to fix some of the most obvious problems with the new cannabis law passed by the Trenton Democrats.

Loading...

The Senate Republican colleagues will introduce legislation that would restore liability protections for police during a marijuana-related interaction with underage youths and another to repeal a new law prohibiting law enforcement from notifying parents if their child is caught possessing alcohol or marijuana.

“The new marijuana law that was recently passed is one of the most unworkable and counter-productive pieces of legislation that I have ever seen,” said O’Scanlon (R-13). “It is unworkable in its current form, a threat to the public safety, and exposes law enforcement to frivolous criminal liability.”

Continue Reading Below

Loading...

The new law makes it much easier for a law enforcement officer to be charged with depravation of civil rights for inconsequential errors when dealing with an individual under the now-legal age of 21.

“The police are going to be punished for doing their jobs. This is an attack on law enforcement that places the police in a position if they make even the slightest mistake when dealing with under-age possession charges that they are a third degree felon,” O’Scanlon continued.

O’Scanlon and Bucco are seeking to overturn the anti-police component of New Jersey’s marijuana legalization, and to repeal an aspect that robs parents of some of their influence.

The new law specifically prohibits the police from notifying parents when a minor is found in possession of or using marijuana and alcohol.

“This is another example of Democrat ideology that the state knows what’s best for our families, usurping the role of parents in the lives of their children,” said Bucco (R-25). “This new law is a direct attack on family values, further eroding the influence of mom or dad in raising their children.

Loading...

“For generations, a call from the police station advising that your child was drinking with friends or involved with drugs was more effective than any arrest or court appearance. It should be the duty and responsibility of law enforcement to let parents know when kids are breaking the law, especially when it involves a behavior that left unchecked could lead to more serious issues down the road,” said Bucco. “A law that prohibits the police from informing a mom or dad that their child is playing with fire will lead to societal problems that will take decades to reverse. My guess is that those that supported legalization never envisioned provisions such as these and we need to fix them.”