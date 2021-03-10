Pennacchio/Bucco Legislation Allowing New Jerseyans to Donate Part of Tax Refund to Cancer Research Clears Committee

Legislation sponsored by Senators Joe Pennacchio and Anthony Bucco that allows New Jerseyans to donate a portion of their tax refund toward cancer research and/or pediatric cancer research has been advanced by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.

“The voluntary contributions from New Jerseyans under this bill will provide support for approved scientific research projects that focus on the numerous different causes of cancer. This additional funding and support will allow researchers to investigate new cancer treatments and new ways of preventing this insidious disease,” said Pennacchio (R-26). “I would like to thank Senator Joe Vitale and the Senate Health Committee for posting, and voting on, these bills. I think everyone in New Jersey knows someone who was diagnosed with cancer at some point in their life, so this is extremely important legislation.”

The bill, S-1409, gives taxpayers the opportunity to donate part of their tax refund to the New Jersey Cancer Research Charitable Contribution Check-Off Fund via a designation on their New Jersey gross income tax return.

According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease. One of every four deaths in the country is due to cancer.

“Unfortunately, pediatric cancer rates—like adult cancer rates—are continuing to increase in New Jersey, and the impact on society, as well as the families of those affected, has been devastating,” said Bucco (R-25). “Donations toward pediatric cancer research will help scientists uncover the causes of childhood cancer, find new and targeted therapies to treat it, and hopefully find a cure.”

S-1431 is a bill in honor of Aaron Newton, a young boy in West Milford, who recovered from cancer. The bill gives taxpayers the opportunity to donate part of their tax refund to the New Jersey Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.

The American Cancer Society projects that about 10,500 children in the U.S. under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Childhood cancer rates have continued to rise over the last few decades, and after accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14.