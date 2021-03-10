Police searching for fugitive wanted for attempted murder at Toms River Howard Johnson

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Millville man is wanted for a violent murder police say he committed at the Toms River Howard Johnson Motel. Police say Carles Bryant, 34 has been charged with attempted murder after slashing his victim inside a motel room at the Hooper Avenue motel but has eluded arrest.

Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little said that on March 3rd at approximately 10:30 p.m., Toms River Township Police responded to a 9-1-1 call to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the Hotel involving a male and a female.

“When responding Officers arrived they found a female victim – unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face, and body.

“The female was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she is listed in stable but critical condition,” Little said in a statement. “An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau has resulted in Bryant being identified as the assailant responsible for female’s injuries.”

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer has publicly asked Bryant to give his office a call and turn himself in.

“Bryant is encouraged to turn himself in, a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his name has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database. Anyone with information concerning Bryant’s whereabouts – or any information at all regarding this investigation – is urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Ryan Quinn of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.